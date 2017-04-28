Intel Co. (INTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.34 billion.Intel also updated its FY17 guidance to $2.71-2.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Intel to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $36.25 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 3.42% on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,769,258 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.45. Intel also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of 331% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

In related news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $1,070,151.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $78,318.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $268,000. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 62.2% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 13.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

