Intel Co. (INTC) Insider Diane M. Bryant Sells 2,119 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $78,318.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diane M. Bryant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Diane M. Bryant sold 55,821 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $2,028,535.14.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 3.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 56,769,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45. Intel also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the average daily volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

WARNING: “Intel Co. (INTC) Insider Diane M. Bryant Sells 2,119 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/intel-co-intc-insider-diane-m-bryant-sells-2119-shares.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $36.25 in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 13.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,064,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,400,000 after buying an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 123,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 81.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.