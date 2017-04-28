Vetr Inc. Downgrades Intel Co. (INTC) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $35.49 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 37.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45. Intel also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the typical volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other Intel news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $659,243.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,691.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,342 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,659 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Intel by 237.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,427,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $129,399,000 after buying an additional 402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 69,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

