Integrated Wealth Management Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 463,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 50.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) opened at 68.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power Company from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $86,592.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

