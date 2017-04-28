Integrated Wealth Management Maintains Position in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Integrated Wealth Management continued to hold its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 57.11 on Friday. Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Campbell Soup Company’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, Director Bennett Dorrance bought 915,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510,022.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,238.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

