Integrated Wealth Management Increases Position in Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW)

Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Silver Wheaton Corp. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,838,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,821,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,520,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,791,000 after buying an additional 995,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) opened at 19.92 on Friday. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silver Wheaton Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,402.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLW shares. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.82 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.87) on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

