Integrated Wealth Management Has $267,000 Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

Integrated Wealth Management continued to hold its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 16,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) opened at 44.52 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/integrated-wealth-management-has-267000-stake-in-united-fire-group-inc-ufcs-updated.html.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.