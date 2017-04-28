Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) CEO Sells 25,400 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,100,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 2.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 4,066,270 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.02.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

