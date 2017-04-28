Insider Selling: Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $173,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $173,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $219,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $118,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $245,800.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) opened at 9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.41. Tilly's Inc has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Tilly's had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm earned $160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilly's Inc will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly's by 166.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilly's by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly's during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Tilly's during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly's by 227.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Tilly's from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly's from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

