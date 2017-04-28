Insider Selling: The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) VP Sells 3,482 Shares of Stock

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) VP Adam Rogers sold 3,482 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.92, for a total value of $692,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Adam Rogers sold 14,992 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.98, for a total value of $2,893,156.16.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,695 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.74.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $228.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,314,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,459,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 889,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,742,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 780,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,284,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,023,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTI shares. TheStreet upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.14.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

