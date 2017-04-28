Insider Selling: Square Inc (SQ) Insider Sells 5,406 Shares of Stock

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $98,551.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,588.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 4,644,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Square Inc has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s market cap is $6.70 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square Inc will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr cut shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.99.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

