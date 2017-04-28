Insider Selling: SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) CEO Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) CEO Friedhelm Blobel sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $44,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Friedhelm Blobel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 40,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $382,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 40,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $378,800.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 3,087 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $31,796.10.

On Friday, March 3rd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 26,913 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,399.13.

On Friday, February 24th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 823 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $7,991.33.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 39,177 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $385,109.91.

Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) traded down 3.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 301,486 shares of the company traded hands. SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter. SciClone Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company’s business is focused primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.

