PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Insider James L. Ossowski Sells 10,000 Shares

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) insider James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $239,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,275 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BB&T Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,761,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 279,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 426,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

