Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) CFO Sells 23,167 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Biff Bowman sold 23,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,126,035.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post $4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,026,000 after buying an additional 786,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,144,000 after buying an additional 643,560 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,480,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $199,749,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

