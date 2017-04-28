Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Director Sells 38,631 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director John R. Muse sold 38,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $2,708,033.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 755,867 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. The business earned $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.53 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

