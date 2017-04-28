Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (MC) COO Sells 8,288 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $315,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,140 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $955.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth about $2,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 117.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $5,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

