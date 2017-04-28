Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (MC) Chairman Sells 32,504 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 32,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,239,052.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,484.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% on Friday, hitting $36.70. 392,140 shares of the company were exchanged. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 81.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 2,701.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 545,866 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 368.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 467,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 368,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 1,398.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 429,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

