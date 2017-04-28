Insider Selling: Logitech International SA (LOGI) VP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 100,000 shares of Logitech International SA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $3,268,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 740,981 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.47. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-selling-logitech-international-sa-logi-vp-sells-100000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Logitech International SA in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Logitech International SA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International SA during the third quarter valued at $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International SA by 539.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Logitech International SA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International SA during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.