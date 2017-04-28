Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 1.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,054 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $396.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 21.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at $12,082,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc –

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

