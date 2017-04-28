Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (INCY) Insider Sells 41,528 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider David W. Gryska sold 41,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $5,730,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 124.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,269,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,540,000 after buying an additional 125,739 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,879,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,828,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Incyte by 30,859.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,583,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,959,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,778,000 after buying an additional 157,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $180,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

