II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $82,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,796.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded down 0.75% on Friday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,516 shares. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-selling-ii-vi-inc-iivi-director-sells-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,341,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of II-VI by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,852,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $4,128,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.