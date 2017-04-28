Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) EVP Sells 56,174 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 56,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,471,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,512 shares. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.35 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 43,393,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,566,000 after buying an additional 3,053,597 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,034,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,168,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,658,000 after buying an additional 3,069,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,717,000 after buying an additional 263,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,091,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

