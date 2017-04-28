Insider Selling: FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) insider Stuart I. Oran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,681.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) traded down 2.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 222,016 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. FCB Financial Holdings’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

