Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $1,971,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) remained flat at $109.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,060 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells 18,050 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-selling-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-vp-sells-18050-shares-of-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,042,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 183,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.74 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.50 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.