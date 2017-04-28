Insider Selling: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Benjamin Deprospero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 64.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.71. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-selling-dave-s-entertainment-inc-play-vp-sells-59820-00-in-stock-updated.html.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 88.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.