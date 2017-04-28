Insider Selling: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joseph Benjamin Deprospero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 64.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.71. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.
PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 88.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.
