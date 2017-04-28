Chase Co. (CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack Sells 800 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 105.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $106.00.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company’s operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions.

