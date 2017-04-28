Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 6,250 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Scott Gerald Stauth sold 6,250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.13, for a total transaction of C$282,062.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) opened at 43.43 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.87.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

