Insider Selling: Blucora Inc (BCOR) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $820,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Miles Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 45,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $795,150.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 42,500 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $728,025.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $511,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 28,700 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $488,474.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 42,500 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $734,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 40,800 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $709,920.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 36,320 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $636,326.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $175,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $350,600.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $349,000.00.

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) traded up 0.27% on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,989 shares. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s market cap is $776.47 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Blucora’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Blucora in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Blucora by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

