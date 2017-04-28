Insider Selling: Azarga Uranium Corp (AZZ) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) insider Alexander Molyneux sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 43,000 shares of Azarga Uranium Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 23,000 shares of Azarga Uranium Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$8,970.00.

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) opened at 0.295 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $22.15 million. Azarga Uranium Corp has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-selling-azarga-uranium-corp-azz-insider-sells-c17500-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Azarga Uranium Corp

Azarga Uranium Corp., formerly Powertech Uranium Corp., is an integrated uranium exploration and development company. The Company controls uranium properties located in the United States of America and in the Kyrgyz Republic. It operates through two segments: the Kyrgyzstan Uranium Division and the United States Uranium Division.

