Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (SDOI) Director Acquires $118,500.00 in Stock

Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDOI) Director Ian Estus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDOI) opened at 0.782 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.45 million. Special Diversified Opportunities Inc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Special Diversified Opportunities Company Profile

Special Diversified Opportunities Inc is a shell company. The Company’s board of directors has been exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value going forward, including deploying the proceeds of the Asset Sale in business acquisition opportunities, merging with another company, or other actions to redeploy the Company’s capital, including, without limitation, distribution of cash to its shareholders.

