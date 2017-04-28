Insider Buying: MusclePharm Corp (MSLP) Major Shareholder Purchases 19,300 Shares of Stock

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) major shareholder Amerop Holdings, Inc. bought 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,510.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amerop Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Amerop Holdings, Inc. purchased 87,600 shares of MusclePharm Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $187,464.00.

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) opened at 2.10 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $29.63 million. MusclePharm Corp has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

About MusclePharm Corp

MusclePharm Corporation is a performance lifestyle company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. The Company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets and gels. The Company’s portfolio of brands targets various types of fitness enthusiasts, including professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, basketball, soccer, cross fit, golf, tennis, volleyball and other active lifestyle activities.

