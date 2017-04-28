Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) insider Michael A. Wekerle acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) opened at 3.87 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $70.81 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michael A. Wekerle Purchases 25,000 Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-buying-mogo-finance-technology-inc-mogo-insider-acquires-c77500-00-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc is a Canada-based financial technology company, which is focused on building a digital financial brand, Mogo. The Company’s technology platform provides consumers with access to responsible credit solutions. The Company leverages big data algorithms and the technologies to manage the customer experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.