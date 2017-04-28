Insider Buying: Lennox International Inc. (LII) Director Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Max H. Mitchell purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $124,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) traded down 1.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 468,047 shares. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Lennox International had a return on equity of 6,021.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm earned $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $58,858,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 162.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $615,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lennox International from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

