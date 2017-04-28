Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Director Barry James Myers acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.20 per share, with a total value of C$21,760.00.

Barry James Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Barry James Myers bought 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Barry James Myers bought 1,000 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.00 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) opened at 26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) Director Barry James Myers Buys 800 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/insider-buying-guardian-capital-group-ltd-gcg-director-purchases-c21760-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company serves the wealth management needs of a range of clients. It operates through three segments: institutional and private wealth investment management; financial advisory, which includes an insurance managing general agency (MGA), a mutual fund dealer and a securities dealer (together, the Dealers), and corporate activities and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.