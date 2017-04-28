Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) Director Barry James Myers Buys 800 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Director Barry James Myers acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.20 per share, with a total value of C$21,760.00.
Barry James Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Barry James Myers bought 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.
- On Friday, April 7th, Barry James Myers bought 1,000 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.00 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) opened at 26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company serves the wealth management needs of a range of clients. It operates through three segments: institutional and private wealth investment management; financial advisory, which includes an insurance managing general agency (MGA), a mutual fund dealer and a securities dealer (together, the Dealers), and corporate activities and investments.
