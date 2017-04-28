Insider Buying: Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK) CMO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) CMO Monica L. Dahl purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) opened at 1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Christopher & Banks Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.27 million.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 million. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. VNBTrust National Association raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 167.0% in the first quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 612,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 382,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Christopher & Banks Co.

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

