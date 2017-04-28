Insider Buying: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Director Purchases 1,850 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,894.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) traded down 1.02% on Friday, reaching $38.85. 7,001,596 shares of the company were exchanged. Charles Schwab Corp has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Charles Schwab Corp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab Corp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Instinet reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Corp to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 119,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 266,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corp Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

