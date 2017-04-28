Brokers Offer Predictions for Input Capital Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (INP)

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Input Capital Corp in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Input Capital Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/input-capital-corp-expected-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-0-02-per-share-inp-updated.html.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Input Capital Corp from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Input Capital Corp

Input Capital Corp. (Input) is an agricultural commodity streaming company. The Company focuses on canola crop in Canadian agriculture. Input enters into multi-year streaming contracts with family farms across western Canada, and generates revenue by selling the canola received to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Input Capital Corp (INP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.