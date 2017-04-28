Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Down 6.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) traded down 6.4% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,463,271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 666.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 780,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 678,907 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $31,832,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.236 and a beta of 2.33.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

