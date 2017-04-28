Innoviva Inc (INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business earned $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Innoviva’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/innoviva-inc-inva-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-32-per-share.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $173,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 97.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) traded down 6.394% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.785. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,271 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.236 and a beta of 2.33. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.