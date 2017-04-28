InnerWorkings (INWK) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.29

News articles about InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InnerWorkings earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 282,387 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $573.18 million, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.47.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.08 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. InnerWorkings’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

INWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised InnerWorkings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wunderlich initiated coverage on InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/innerworkings-inwk-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-29.html.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.