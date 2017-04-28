Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.33 Per Share

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.33 ($0.36) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Inmarsat Plc’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) traded down 0.67% on Friday, hitting GBX 817.50. 1,924,311 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.55. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.68 billion. Inmarsat Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 594.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 940.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISAT shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 850 ($10.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat Plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 894.62 ($11.44).

In other Inmarsat Plc news, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty sold 52,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £397,222.50 ($507,827.28).

About Inmarsat Plc

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

