Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Receives GBX 914.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 914.17 ($11.69).

ISAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 740 ($9.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inmarsat Plc to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.15) to GBX 830 ($10.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inmarsat Plc to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 775 ($9.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reduced their target price on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 850 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) traded down 0.67% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 817.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,311 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.55. Inmarsat Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 594.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.68 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.33 ($0.36) per share. This is a positive change from Inmarsat Plc’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

In other Inmarsat Plc news, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty sold 52,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £397,222.50 ($507,827.28).

About Inmarsat Plc

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

