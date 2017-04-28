Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 2,000 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned about 0.09% of Ingles Markets, worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, by 16.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, by 1.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 367,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) opened at 47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Ingles Markets, (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $982.76 million during the quarter. Ingles Markets, had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ingles Markets,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ingles Markets, Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (Ingles) is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company’s segments include retail grocery and other. Its other segment consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. As of September 24, 2016, the Company operated 201 supermarkets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.

