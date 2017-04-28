InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InfuSystem Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) traded down 4.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. InfuSystem Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company’s market capitalization is $46.51 million.

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InfuSystem Holdings news, Director Ryan J. Morris acquired 21,651 shares of InfuSystem Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan J. Morris acquired 94,200 shares of InfuSystem Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $201,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About InfuSystem Holdings

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

