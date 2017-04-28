Infosys Ltd (INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $171.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 5.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 17,652,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 3,081,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 344,565 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,714,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 107,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 926.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 675,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

