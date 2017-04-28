Infosys Ltd (INFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Infosys’ Renew New strategy has helped it reap multiple benefits including the renewal of traditional services, winning of deals, introduction of services and monetization from key initiatives. Also, initiatives such as the Zero Distance Program are expected to boost growth. Moreover, robust performance of the data analytics, testing and enterprise system segments are proving conducive to growth. Despite these positives, Infosys’ shares have recorded an average negative return over the past six months, comparing unfavorably to the Zacks categorized IT Services industry’s average return. Sluggish global IT industry and currency volatility add to the company’s woes. President-elect Donald Trump’s anti-immigration stance is likely to exert pressure on Infosys' margins. The fate of H-1B visas will also be a crucial determinant of the company’s future profitability. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INFY. CLSA downgraded Infosys from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) opened at 14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. Infosys has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Infosys had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 17.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $144,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $188,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Infosys by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $252,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

