Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 248.3%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.27 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

