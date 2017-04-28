Incyte (INCY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

News stories about Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Incyte earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 118,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Incyte has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,058,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.48 per share, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,647.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,571 shares of company stock worth $18,145,772 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

