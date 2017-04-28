IMPINJ Inc (PI) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $156,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,129.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $669,852.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $141,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $54,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $338,000.
Shares of IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) traded down 3.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. 676,272 shares of the stock traded hands. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm’s market cap is $770.74 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.
IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.
About IMPINJ
Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.
