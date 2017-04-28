Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Receives $157.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. CL King upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.34 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,986 shares. Illumina has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $186.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company earned $598 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.51 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $103,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $41,673.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,440. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

